Rain Monday night before storms arrive mid-week: First Alert

Meteorologist Ben Cathey only sees a hint of sunshine early this week but a calmer pattern is on the way.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are dueling First Alerts in the short-range forecast so keep the rain jacket and rain boots close by. Showers and an odd storm move in tonight, mostly after the family is home for dinner. While there are showers Tuesday, the better shot at storms is Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Quieter and colder weather is here for your weekend plans.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The First Alert is underway starting at 6 o’clock but the most widespread rain is not here until after 9:00 p.m., at least for the Valley. Rain is off and on through the afternoon rush of cars on the roads but it shouldn’t be too inconvenient. The busier period - and best chance for thunder - is late tonight. With fewer people outside, the threat for a real ‘nuisance’ is a lot lower. While there may be some thunder, it’s not likely to be severe.

After 2:00 a.m., most of the rain is now in the mountains. By that point, it’s still quite windy inside the National Park, and a few trees map topple at higher elevations.

As for Tuesday, there’re a lot of clouds but it’s a normal day. That means highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 40s. The best chance for a stray shower is well to the south of our area, more like Chattanooga.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday brings us some stormy weather and a few more pockets of sunshine. It’s a slightly warmer day! Storms intensify and increase in coverage by Wednesday night. That brings our next WVLT First Alert! It’s going to be a soggy morning drive Thursday and there could already be a half inch of rain on the roads.

There should also be some thunder and lightning but the severe threat is farther to the southwest!

This is cold rain and it’s confined to the morning. That clears out the skies by later Friday but also drops the temperatures a LOT! Low temps get into the 30s so you may need the ice scraper by the sunny weekend.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

