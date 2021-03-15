Advertisement

Tennessee revenues continue to top projections amid COVID-19

This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee revenues continued to exceed projections and grew year-over-year again last month, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Finance and Administration says February revenues totaled $1.1 billion, which is $112.7 million more than the state received in February 2020 and $190.9 million more than the budgeted estimate.

The growth rate for February checked in at 11.1%. Finance Commissioner Butch Eley says sales and corporate tax revenues delivered extraordinary growth for the month. The sales tax revenue growth that represents January consumer activity occurred in almost all segments of the state economy except for restaurants and bars.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track your stimulus payment
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
Photos taken in Washington D.C.
Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’
FILE -- In this March 18, 2017, file photo, an official game ball with the March Madness logo...
NCAA Tournament 2021: March Madness TV schedule, tipoff times and Selection Sunday announced

Latest News

Scattered evening commute rain, isolated storms
More rain, some storms Monday evening commute with a WVLT First Alert
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round
WVLT News answers your questions surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines
In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum...
Who’s performing at the Grammys and how to watch