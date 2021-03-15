Travel “globally” for spring break at the Tennessee Aquarium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Planning a trip for spring break or maybe you just want to get away?

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga has a way you and the family can get a feel for different places through out the world!

It’s a part of their Global Passport event, where you can be transported all around the globe, seeing animals from all seven continents.

Jennifer Wawra, a senior animal care specialist at the aquarium says those who visit will get a little booklet and get stamps as they complete the passport program.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic as we all know, but this is the one place where you can come, and you can see animals from every continent. We are featuring a different continent each month, and we’re running that program through September. Right now we’re starting with what’s in our backyard in North America,” shared Wawra.

Regular admission fees are required.

The aquarium also has a way for you to participate virtually-- with live stream videos and behind the scenes clips.

For more information about the Global Passport event and to print out your passport, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.