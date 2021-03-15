Advertisement

Travel “globally” for spring break at the Tennessee Aquarium

The Tennessee Aquarium is hosting their Global Passport event
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Planning a trip for spring break or maybe you just want to get away?

The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga has a way you and the family can get a feel for different places through out the world!

It’s a part of their Global Passport event, where you can be transported all around the globe, seeing animals from all seven continents.

Jennifer Wawra, a senior animal care specialist at the aquarium says those who visit will get a little booklet and get stamps as they complete the passport program.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic as we all know, but this is the one place where you can come, and you can see animals from every continent. We are featuring a different continent each month, and we’re running that program through September. Right now we’re starting with what’s in our backyard in North America,” shared Wawra.

Regular admission fees are required.

The aquarium also has a way for you to participate virtually-- with live stream videos and behind the scenes clips.

For more information about the Global Passport event and to print out your passport, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track your stimulus payment
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
Photos taken in Washington D.C.
Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round

Latest News

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office believes they found the body of Kara Vaughn.
Remains of Louisiana woman missing since 1993 believed to have been found
Police lights
Dozens of cows in Putnam Co. died of starvation, investigators say
Compassion Closet co-founder Melissa Cox helped a woman select items for her foster children
Compassion Closet helps foster, adoptive families with necessities across East Tenn.
Comes late Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Rain Monday night before storms arrive mid-week: First Alert