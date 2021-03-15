University of Tennessee hosting public COVID-19 vaccination clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The University of Tennessee, Knoxville announced it will be hosting a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible recipients.

According to the university, the vaccination clinic will be held Friday, March 19 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Pilot Company Ballroom, second floor of the Student Union by appointment only.

To receive a vaccine through the university, recipients must be in the risk-based or age-based phase for Knox County. Knox County is in phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b, or 1c or those age 65 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The State of Tennessee has a COVID-19 eligibility tool to help people determine their status.

“Eligible recipients will receive Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Because it is a single-dose vaccine, only one appointment is required. Do not make an appointment if you have already received the first dose of another COVID-19 vaccine,” said the university in a release.

To schedule an appointment for the March 19 clinic, go to signupgenius.com/go/19marpublicsu.

