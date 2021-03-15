Advertisement

Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer

Metro Nashville police have released an update after an officer shot a woman who investigators say charged at police with a pickaxe.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was shot by an officer.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Metro Nashville police have released body camera video after an officer shot a woman who investigators say charged at police with a pickaxe.

CBS affiliate NewsChannel5 was live:

Metro police shooting update

Metro police to release video after an officer shot a woman on Friday. She's accused of charging police with a pickaxe. Warning: Video may be disturbing.

Posted by NewsChannel 5 Nashville on Monday, March 15, 2021

According to MNPD, the incident occurred Friday evening on Greer Road.

Police have identified the woman as Melissa Wooden. WTVF reported, she remains in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said Field Training Officer Ben Williams had been issued a bodycam and was wearing it at the time of the shooting.

On Friday, MNPD said a 33-year-old woman reported that she was armed and wanted police to shoot her. First responders began talking to her, but police said the situation escalated.

Police said officers tased her, but she charged towards an officer with a pickaxe, at which point she was shot by another officer. None of the officers were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track your stimulus payment
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
Photos taken in Washington D.C.
Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round

Latest News

University of Tennessee hosting public COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Walls for Women documentary
Documentary to feature East Tenn. murals celebrating women’s suffrage
Jubilee Festival
2021 Jubilee Festival to be held virtually