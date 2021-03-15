Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Metro Nashville police have released body camera video after an officer shot a woman who investigators say charged at police with a pickaxe.

CBS affiliate NewsChannel5 was live:

Metro police shooting update Metro police to release video after an officer shot a woman on Friday. She's accused of charging police with a pickaxe. Warning: Video may be disturbing. Posted by NewsChannel 5 Nashville on Monday, March 15, 2021

According to MNPD, the incident occurred Friday evening on Greer Road.

Police have identified the woman as Melissa Wooden. WTVF reported, she remains in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said Field Training Officer Ben Williams had been issued a bodycam and was wearing it at the time of the shooting.

On Friday, MNPD said a 33-year-old woman reported that she was armed and wanted police to shoot her. First responders began talking to her, but police said the situation escalated.

Police said officers tased her, but she charged towards an officer with a pickaxe, at which point she was shot by another officer. None of the officers were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting.

