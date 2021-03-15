Advertisement

Writers Block: Knoxville author uses science to answer questions no one wants to ask

Erika Engelhaupt looks into the creepy side of science.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week’s Writers Block is for the lover of things gross, scary, or taboo.

Erika Engelhaupt is a science writer and editor. Her book Gory Details started as a blog. Engelhaupt was a writer for National Geographic and editor of Science News Magazine. She has a background on everything from face mites, to debunking roaches, to just how gross the inside of a dog’s mouth is. She says she started the book after the blog picked up a lot of interest.

“I think that we tend to think that only kids are interested in gross things, but I find that’s absolutely not true. I don’t think we ever lose our natural curiosity, we just get a little more embarrassed asking those questions and saying those things out loud that kids will say. I like to think of my book as an exploration of gross stuff for grown-ups. All those things that we are curious about but maybe we’re afraid to ask.”

You can buy the book online. On March 30th, she’ll be having a virtual book signing with Union Ave Books. You can register here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Track your stimulus payment
Two dogs maul Pennsylvania woman, leave her in critical condition
Photos taken in Washington D.C.
Buses chartered from East Tennessee to Washington D.C.
Felicity and Grayson are excited to attend the school dance
“She said yes!” Knoxville teen serenades girlfriend in ‘promposal’
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round

Latest News

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs / Source: (Knox County Mayor's Office)
New program to help connect Knox County communities with local government
Scattered evening commute rain, isolated storms
More rain, some storms Monday evening commute with a WVLT First Alert
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Tennessee revenues continue to top projections amid COVID-19
Volunteers guard Jaden Springer
Vols earn No. 5 seed, will play Oregon State in opening round