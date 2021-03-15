Writers Block: Knoxville author uses science to answer questions no one wants to ask

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week’s Writers Block is for the lover of things gross, scary, or taboo.

Erika Engelhaupt is a science writer and editor. Her book Gory Details started as a blog. Engelhaupt was a writer for National Geographic and editor of Science News Magazine. She has a background on everything from face mites, to debunking roaches, to just how gross the inside of a dog’s mouth is. She says she started the book after the blog picked up a lot of interest.

“I think that we tend to think that only kids are interested in gross things, but I find that’s absolutely not true. I don’t think we ever lose our natural curiosity, we just get a little more embarrassed asking those questions and saying those things out loud that kids will say. I like to think of my book as an exploration of gross stuff for grown-ups. All those things that we are curious about but maybe we’re afraid to ask.”

You can buy the book online. On March 30th, she’ll be having a virtual book signing with Union Ave Books. You can register here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.