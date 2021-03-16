Advertisement

2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed when a fireworks stash exploded in inland Southern California, setting a house on fire, blowing out windows across the neighborhood, and sending up a huge plume of smoke.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris in a yard also on fire.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
7 dead, others hurt in Georgia massage parlor shootings
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
A girl rock climbing at High Point Climbing in Chattanooga
Outdoor Spring Break activities with an indoor twist
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster