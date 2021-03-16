Advertisement

Amazon commits $750,000 to UT’s Haslam College of Business

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amazon has committed $750,000 to the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business for an endowed distinguished professorship.

The Haslam family announced they will match the gift for an endowment totaling $1.5 million.

The professorship will support faculty efforts in the area of business analytics and data science. The college offers undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees in business analytics and other business disciplines.

“We are very excited to continue developing the relationship between Amazon and the Haslam College of Business,” said Steve Mangum, dean of the college. “We find it to be a natural partnership, combining our faculty’s expertise in data analytics with the rapidly growing industry demand for graduates with such technical skills.

Amazon has created more than 25,000 full- and part-time jobs throughout the state. Between 2010 and 2019 it invested $8.9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and employee compensation.

“It’s not often that a company goes above and beyond in this way, doing more than they originally said they would do when first establishing their operation in Tennessee,” said former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam. “Amazon is investing in our communities in a way that will both create an enormous return on investment and benefit thousands of Tennesseans.”

The relationship between Amazon and the university is spearheaded by two UT alumni, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark and Amazon Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development Holly Sullivan.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder...
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man found in burning car
Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they are awaiting an extradition...
Federal agents arrest rapper on the run for months in Memphis
Knox County Convenience Centers
Knox County Convenience Centers to close March 17 for maintenance
Comes late Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Good day outside, First Alert with heavy rain, storms on the way