Amazon commits $750,000 to UT’s Haslam College of Business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amazon has committed $750,000 to the University of Tennessee’s Haslam College of Business for an endowed distinguished professorship.

The Haslam family announced they will match the gift for an endowment totaling $1.5 million.

The professorship will support faculty efforts in the area of business analytics and data science. The college offers undergraduate, master’s and doctoral degrees in business analytics and other business disciplines.

“We are very excited to continue developing the relationship between Amazon and the Haslam College of Business,” said Steve Mangum, dean of the college. “We find it to be a natural partnership, combining our faculty’s expertise in data analytics with the rapidly growing industry demand for graduates with such technical skills.

Amazon has created more than 25,000 full- and part-time jobs throughout the state. Between 2010 and 2019 it invested $8.9 billion in Tennessee, including infrastructure and employee compensation.

“It’s not often that a company goes above and beyond in this way, doing more than they originally said they would do when first establishing their operation in Tennessee,” said former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam. “Amazon is investing in our communities in a way that will both create an enormous return on investment and benefit thousands of Tennesseans.”

The relationship between Amazon and the university is spearheaded by two UT alumni, Amazon CEO of Worldwide Consumer Dave Clark and Amazon Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development Holly Sullivan.

