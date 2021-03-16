Advertisement

Biden to hold first formal news conference next week

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will hold his first formal news conference on March 25 at the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Biden is the first president in decades to go this long without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters. He has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.

It reflects a White House media strategy meant both to reserve major media set-pieces for the celebration of a legislative victory and to limit unforced errors from a historically gaffe-prone politician.

The White House has faced escalating pressure to hold a press conference, and his delay sparked Republican attacks. Psaki had previously said Biden would hold a news conference before the end of March.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Rick Russo and Chris Low
Rick Russo and Chris Low
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to open new location in Alcoa
The president has said that he backs $10,000 in blanket forgiveness for federal student loan...
COVID tax break could open door to student loan forgiveness
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers