Big Ears Festival to return in 2022

(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 16, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Big Ears Music Festival will return in 2022 after being canceled for two consecutive years due to the pandemic.

The festival will not be held in 2021 and will return on March 24-27, 2022.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in late September or early October.

While the 2021 festival was canceled, Big Ears has planned some socially distanced events, including a restaging of John Luther Adams’ “Inuksuit.” The performance was originally presented at the 2016 Big Ears Festival.

