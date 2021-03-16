Advertisement

Culver’s to open new location in Alcoa

Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)(WIFR)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Culver’s announced a new location is set to open in Alcoa.

The restaurant known for its “Butter Burgers,” cheese curds and custard will open the new location at 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive.

“We are so excited to open and become an active member of the community,” says franchise owners, Ron and Anita Dresen. “When Blount County residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to safely serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”

The grand opening is set for March 29 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Rick Russo and Chris Low
Rick Russo and Chris Low
Desmond Hatchett, 41
KPD asks for help finding rape, burglary suspect
J.J. the Giraffe
The votes are in! Community chooses name for Zoo Knoxville baby giraffe
Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
Tenn. Attorney General responds to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan