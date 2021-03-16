Culver’s to open new location in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Culver’s announced a new location is set to open in Alcoa.

The restaurant known for its “Butter Burgers,” cheese curds and custard will open the new location at 270 Hamilton Crossing Drive.

“We are so excited to open and become an active member of the community,” says franchise owners, Ron and Anita Dresen. “When Blount County residents are looking for handcrafted meals and tasty frozen treats, we’ll be ready to safely serve them with the warm hospitality Culver’s is known for.”

The grand opening is set for March 29 at 10 a.m.

