Federal agents arrest rapper on the run for months in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - A Georgia rapper was arrested in Memphis after nearly three months on the run for violating his probation by melting off his court-ordered ankle monitor, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Kwame Khalil Brown, 27, was arrested Thursday in Memphis on a fugitive from justice warrant. The rapper who goes by the name Foogiano is represented by Gucci Mane, according to the Associated Press.

Brown was wanted in Greene County, Georgia for a probation violation from a firearms charge, authorities said. The Associated Press reported, Brown was initially on probation for a 2015 burglary and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor following the probation violation. He was accused of later removing and destroying the device.

Brown’s whereabouts were unknown until he was arrested at a home in Memphis.

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they are awaiting an extradition order on the fugitive warrant.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.