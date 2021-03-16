Advertisement

Federal agents arrest rapper on the run for months in Memphis

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they are awaiting an extradition...
Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they are awaiting an extradition order on the fugitive warrant.(Pixabay)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - A Georgia rapper was arrested in Memphis after nearly three months on the run for violating his probation by melting off his court-ordered ankle monitor, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Kwame Khalil Brown, 27, was arrested Thursday in Memphis on a fugitive from justice warrant. The rapper who goes by the name Foogiano is represented by Gucci Mane, according to the Associated Press.

Brown was wanted in Greene County, Georgia for a probation violation from a firearms charge, authorities said. The Associated Press reported, Brown was initially on probation for a 2015 burglary and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor following the probation violation. He was accused of later removing and destroying the device.

Brown’s whereabouts were unknown until he was arrested at a home in Memphis.

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they are awaiting an extradition order on the fugitive warrant.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder...
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man found in burning car
Amazon commits $750,000 to UT’s Haslam College of Business
Knox County Convenience Centers
Knox County Convenience Centers to close March 17 for maintenance
Comes late Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Good day outside, First Alert with heavy rain, storms on the way