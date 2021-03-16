First Alert: big downpours late Wednesday into Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a cool and gray day, more mid-February feeling than mid-March.

Spring storms are returning soon, bringing our next WVLT First Alert later Wednesday evening through the morning commute time frame Thursday. Some stronger storms are brewing then.

Better news for the weekend, though! Continue reading for details.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s very little happening with active weather today. A weaker wind and overcast cloud shield are assuring that. To our southwest, however, a spring severe storm setup is forming over Texas and Oklahoma. The “bullseye” for severe weather is eastern Arkansas, much of Mississippi and Alabama throughout Wednesday. With that said, some of those storms could push northwards and impact Tennessee - even our part of the state.

Tonight we’re pretty tranquil and there may be some locally dense fog coming in Wednesday morning. It’s not too chilly. After the fog is gone, Wednesday begins with a better blend of sunshine to clouds compared with Tuesday. That will allow us to build in some storm fuel for later Wednesday.

Rain is back following a mid-afternoon lull. It’s arriving mostly after 8 o’clock in the evening. While strong storms are in the region, it looks like our biggest issues are off-and-on downpours. Many could end up with more than two inches of rain for the whole event. The winds in the National Park are also really intense.

The highest real-life impact is for morning commuters on Thursday. Rain could cause ponding and long delays on the roads.

Following the late morning, Thursday is cooler with only spotty showers.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday has a few more - cooler - showers on the back side of the big rain system. We’re already cooling down by this point, with clearing likely by Friday night. Get prepped for a spectacular weekend full of sunshine.

There’s a solid potential of frost, so don’t plant flowers just yet!

