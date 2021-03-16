Florida boy’s non-profit honors a KCSO Deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 11-year-old Zechariah Cartledge, and founder of Running 4 Heroes, honored Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gary Coble on Tuesday afternoon.

Zechariah started the organization as an appreciation for First Responders and a mission to raise awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty. Coble was the April 2020 grant recipient Running 4 Heroes Injured Officergrant.

According to the announcement, Deputy Coble received the April Recipient of the “Running 4 Heroes Injured 1st Responder Grant,” and was presented a $5,000 check for him and his family. The foundation presented Coble with another $1,00 to assist in his rehabilitation to get back to Patrol.

Zechariah also presented Jill Keiser with a blue line flag in memory of her husband, Warrants Officer Toby Keiser who passed away in January from COVID-19.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Gary Coble was presented with the April 2020 Injured First Responder Grant. Zechariah was also honored to receive the Pilot Wings from Sheriff Tom Spangler. Zechariah also got to visit with players from Knoxville Ice Bears.

Zechariah’s father said, during the presentation, that Deputy Coble and his determination have inspired Zechariah.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler presented his Aviation Wings to Zechariah. Zechariah will visit the Aviation Unit this afternoon before departing for Bristol.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.