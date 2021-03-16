Good day outside, First Alert with heavy rain, storms on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is a great day to get outside, as we have a lull in rainfall before waves of heavier rain and the potential for stronger storms moves in with a WVLT First Alert late Wednesday through early Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy, with patchy fog. We also have a few showers and isolated storms reaching the Southern Valley to Knoxville area, through the foothills and Smokies, as this batches moves northeast and grazes our area. Temperatures are still mild, with temperatures in the upper 40s to start the day.

We have a mostly cloudy day, but at least rain is more spotty for now. Isolated pop-ups are possible today through tonight, with a high of 68 degrees. That’s several degrees above average again.

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, with a low of 49 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts off quiet, but rain chances build up midday on. We’re looking at some rain to arrive midday, then waves of rain and some storms at times Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Isolated stronger storms are possible, and the extended timeline of rainfall adds up to more than an inch of rain. The WVLT First Alert is focused on the Wednesday evening coming with some slowdowns, but a rainy night could make for a messier Thursday morning, plus the risk for isolated stronger storms.

Heavy rain and isolated stronger storms possible Wednesday through Thursday morning. (WVLT)

Thursday is still warm at 70 degrees, but cooler air is on the way. Friday comes with a few light showers early, and then a high of only 57 degrees.

The weekend clears, and Saturday and Sunday are around 60 degrees. Saturday night’s mostly clear and calm conditions allow for a frost potential and a low around 33 degrees.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.