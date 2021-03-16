Ice Bears goaltender sets SPHL record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Austyn Roudebush of the Knoxville Ice Bears has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 8-14, becoming the first player in SPHL history to win the award three consecutive weeks.

Roudebush helped Knoxville extend their winning streak to a season-high eight games, posting a 3-0-0 record with a 0.97 goals against average and a 0.973 save percentage. On Friday, the Toledo, OH native stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 5-1 home win over Huntsville. The Ice Bears then traveled to Pensacola where Roudebush made 32 saves, including 17 in the first period alone, in Knoxville’s 2-1 win over the Ice Flyers on Saturday. Roudebush closed out the week by stopping 48 of 49 shots and all five shootout attempts in a 2-1 win over the Ice Flyers, who outshot Knoxville 49-18 for the game.

Since signing with Knoxville on February 25, Roudebush is 8-0-0 with two shutouts, posting a 0.87 goals against average and a 0.970 save percentage, having given up one goal or less in seven of his eight appearances. Also nominated: Logan Nelson, Birmingham (3 gp, 3g, 2a, 3 ppg, gwg), Matthew Barnaby, Huntsville (2 gp, 1g, 1a), Jason Tackett, Macon (2 gp, 1g, 3a) and Jake Wahlin, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g)

