Kindergarten enrollment set to begin across East Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This school year hasn’t ended yet, but some parents were already planning for next year.

Starting Kindergarten is a big step for many kids. During a pandemic choosing the right option can be even more challenging. “There’s a big difference to me between, you know, doing things at home and actually being there,” said Lauren McIntire.

As a former early childhood educator and mom of four, McIntire was ready for her second child to go to school. “I think if I were a first-time Kindergarten mom, I would probably be more nervous,” said McIntire.

Her oldest is already in Maryville City Schools and attends in person. McIntire knew her second daughter would need to be in the classroom this fall.

McIntire said, “I’m probably not nearly as apprehensive maybe as some that are like I’m sending my kid to school. This is like the craziest the world has ever been, what’s going to happen you know because we’ve already been through it.”

Ashley Foster homeschools her daughter but wanted her to experience all the things Kindergarten in school had to offer.

“My oldest, she is definitely a social butterfly. She is so excited to have her teachers, and meet new friends, like she wants to go to school, with other kids,” said Foster.

This was her first time working with Kindergarten registration with Maryville City Schools, but she was hopeful this was the best decision for her family.

Check with your school system if you are curious about when Kindergarten enrollment will begin. Some school systems have already begun Kindergarten enrollment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.