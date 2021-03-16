Knox County Convenience Centers to close March 17 for maintenance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seven convenience centers in Knox County will close Wednesday, March 17 for maintenance, deep cleaning and staff training.

The closure is one of four planned maintenance and in-service training days this year.

The Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department will also close convenience centers for planned maintenance and training on the third Wednesday of June, September and December, since Wednesdays are typically less busy.

Over the last year, Knox County Convenience Centers took in a record-breaking amount of garbage and recyclables, as a result of the pandemic. Centers generated higher-than-normal amounts of residential waste and recycling increases from individuals staying indoors or working from home.

“2020 was crazy with our centers constantly running at full capacity,” said Drew Thurman, director of Knox County Solid Waste. “Equipment breaking in the middle of the day can cause losses of service at multiple locations, which can be more disruptive to center users than a published closure. We will begin shutting down everything on a regular schedule to enable the proper inspection of facilities to ensure we are in compliance with our state permit.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.