Advertisement

Knox County Convenience Centers to close March 17 for maintenance

Knox County Convenience Centers
Knox County Convenience Centers(KGNS)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seven convenience centers in Knox County will close Wednesday, March 17 for maintenance, deep cleaning and staff training.

The closure is one of four planned maintenance and in-service training days this year.

The Knox County Engineering and Public Works Department will also close convenience centers for planned maintenance and training on the third Wednesday of June, September and December, since Wednesdays are typically less busy.

Over the last year, Knox County Convenience Centers took in a record-breaking amount of garbage and recyclables, as a result of the pandemic. Centers generated higher-than-normal amounts of residential waste and recycling increases from individuals staying indoors or working from home.

“2020 was crazy with our centers constantly running at full capacity,” said Drew Thurman, director of Knox County Solid Waste. “Equipment breaking in the middle of the day can cause losses of service at multiple locations, which can be more disruptive to center users than a published closure. We will begin shutting down everything on a regular schedule to enable the proper inspection of facilities to ensure we are in compliance with our state permit.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Police say Cecil Russell is accused of killing Lazarus Parker. Russell is charged with murder...
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man found in burning car
Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said they are awaiting an extradition...
Federal agents arrest rapper on the run for months in Memphis
Amazon commits $750,000 to UT’s Haslam College of Business
Comes late Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Good day outside, First Alert with heavy rain, storms on the way