KPD asks for help finding rape, burglary suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of multiple crimes.

Police said Desmond Lanier Hatchett, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee is wanted on charges related to a rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery stemming from a domestic incident that happened in the 100 block of Dew Drop Lane on February 11, 2021.

Hatchett is described as standing 6′0″ and weighing 220 pounds. Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is urged to call 911.

