Advertisement

KPD asks for help finding rape, burglary suspect

Desmond Hatchett, 41
Desmond Hatchett, 41(KPD)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of multiple crimes.

Police said Desmond Lanier Hatchett, 41, of Knoxville, Tennessee is wanted on charges related to a rape, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and aggravated robbery stemming from a domestic incident that happened in the 100 block of Dew Drop Lane on February 11, 2021.

Hatchett is described as standing 6′0″ and weighing 220 pounds. Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Rick Russo and Chris Low
Rick Russo and Chris Low
Courtesy: Culver's (culvers.com)
Culver’s to open new location in Alcoa
J.J. the Giraffe
The votes are in! Community chooses name for Zoo Knoxville baby giraffe
Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
Tenn. Attorney General responds to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan