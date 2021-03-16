Moon Taxi to play live show at World’s Fair Park in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live music will return to Knoxville this May.

Rock group, Moon Taxi, will perform a live outdoor show at World’s Fair Park on May 20, Born & Raised Productions announced.

“Man it feels so good to have some live music to share with you, Knoxville,” Born & Raised Productions said in a post on Facebook.

Concert Announcement Time: Born & Raised is proud to present Moon Taxi live at World's Fair Park for an outdoor,... Posted by Born & Raised Productions on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The performance will be Knoxville’s first ever pod concert and one of the first big live shows since the start of the pandemic. The concert will also be the first major music event on the World’s Fair Park lawn since the renovation.

The concert will feature three sizes of pods, each one consisting of either two, four or six people and distanced six feet from one another throughout the lawn. A large video screen will also be on the lawn.

Sanitation stations will be placed throughout the area and individuals will be required to respond to a questionnaire concerning their health prior to entry. Masks will be required for every attendee who leaves their pod area.

Food trucks and drinks will be available throughout the concert. Concessions will be ordered, paid for and delivered without guests having to leave their designated pods.

Moon Taxi is touring in support of their fifth full-length studio album Silver Dream.

Tickets to the event will be sold in two, four and six-person pods. Two-person pods are $80 per person, four-person pods are $70 per person and eight-person pods are $60 per person. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m. Limited pre-sale tickets are now available online.

