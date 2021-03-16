Advertisement

Morristown police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspects

Morristown police are trying to identify two armed robbery suspects.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Police Department is asking for help identifying suspects in the armed robbery of Cherokee Market Monday night.

According to MPD, two young males entered the market located on the 2700 block of Cherokee Drive around 9:15 pm and one pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money. Officials said the suspects loaded the money into a gray duffel bag and ran off behind the store.

One male suspect is described as wearing a dark knit cap, dark pants and sweatshirt along with a red bandana over his face. The second suspect is described as wearing jeans, a gray face covering and a black sweatshirt with a logo that contained the word “Avenue” on the left chest area. Both men are described as having a slim build.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Morristown police. Information can be reported anonymously anytime at 423-585-1833 or through the dispatch center 24/7 at 423-585-2701.

