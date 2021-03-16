Advertisement

New visitors center opens at Reelfoot Lake State Park

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new visitors center has opened at Reelfoot Lake State Park in northwest Tennessee.

State and local officials gathered at the park Friday to open the Great River Road Visitors Center, which will serve as a gateway to the park known for its boating, fishing and bird watching. The center also will host educational programs, officials said.

“This center will bring greater education, enjoyment and economic activity to this scenic corner of Tennessee,” said Clay Bright, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The park is located in Lake County on the shores of Reelfoot Lake, formed by the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811 and 1812. The lake is known for its bird watching, playing host to the annual Eagle Festival.

The center sits near the Great River Road, a National Scenic Byway stretching 3,000 miles (4,828 kilometers) along both sides of the Mississippi River through 10 states.

