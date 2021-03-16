North Myrtle Beach police promote female to captain for first time in 20 years

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety promoted a female to the rank of captain for the first time in 20 years.

Capt. Dana Crowell has been with the NMBDPS for 19 years.

The Loris native started at the department after graduating from the University of Louisville in 2002.

Over the years, Crowell has worked in several different roles including field training officer and K9 handler.

She worked as a lieutenant supervising many divisions including uniform patrol, community services, beach patrol and special events, just to name a few.

She said she feels honored to be one of the few female captains in law enforcement in the whole Grand Strand.

She credits her fellow law enforcement officers at NMBDPS as the ones who realized she had what it takes to rise in the ranks.

“I’ve been very blessed in my career that people above me saw something in me that I didn’t know was in me,” she said.

Crowell said her role as a K9 officer with her Belgian Malinois Cindy was undoubtedly her favorite.

“Any time you can have a dog and bring it to work with you every day, it’s just so fulfilling,” she said.

Crowell said she hopes to serve as a role model for young girls who might want to get into law enforcement. She said she’s proof anyone can accomplish anything as long as you put in lots of hard work and dedication.

“We need males and females in law enforcement, and I think we bring a dynamic that male officers don’t always bring,” she said. “I would definitely want to inspire anyone whose heart – especially young females – whose heart is strong toward law enforcement to seek that as their career.”

Crowell is one of just a few females in Grand Strand law enforcement who has a rank of at least Captain.

