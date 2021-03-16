Outdoor Spring Break activities with an indoor twist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -This spring break, the Creative Discovery Museum is showcasing their newest exhibit called The Great Indoors!

" It really brings the outdoors inside and encourages and inspires kids to be comfortable playing outside, or camping,” says Kyrstin Hill, a communications manager at the museum.

The exhibit features a camping in a tent, cabin, fishing hole and rock climbing walls, creating a rocky top atmosphere.

Another place bringing outdoors inside is High Point Climbing Gym ! With indoor and outdoor rock climbing walls for all ages.

Ben Lowe, a director of communication at High Point says they are ready for the spring breakers.

“We have Spring Break camps for the kids, they can come in, parents can drop them off and they can enjoy their time around town a little bit, while the kids burn some energy. We even have an outdoor wall people can climb up above wall street,” says Lowe.

