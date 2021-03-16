Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 2 held in shooting at Boise State University

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a...
The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho say they’re holding two suspects in a fatal shooting near a Boise State University student housing complex.

Police tweeted that officers responded to a call about shots fired at around 11:30 Monday night.

They found a victim who was taken to a hospital and died.

Officers also searched the surrounding area and took two suspects into custody.

The university’s BroncoAlert messaging system warned the campus community that there had been a shooting in the vicinity of Jade Hall, which is a student housing building.

A second alert urged people to shelter in place. An all-clear message was sent less than an hour after the initial alert.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Through the program, Girl Scout cookies can be purchased or donated in bulk, and local...
East Tenn. Girls Scouts kick off ‘Business Bosses Supporting Cookie Bosses’ program
World's Fair Park Lawn
Moon Taxi to play live show at World’s Fair Park in May
Troopers responded to an accident in mid-afternoon and found a man and a woman trapped inside a...
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling over deep Idaho gorge
The CDC could change some guidelines when it comes to social distancing at schools. (Source: CNN)
CDC studies school social distancing shift