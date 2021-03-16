State bill passed to honor service of first responders during pandemic

Advertisement

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A state bill passed Monday, March 15 that would now be recognizing first responders.

According to bill HJR0212 proposed by Representative Larry J. Miller, the state will honor the service of the first responders of Tennessee during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill passed 88-1.

