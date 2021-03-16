Advertisement

State High School football championships moving to Chattanooga

Games to be played at Finley Stadium
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TSSAA Board of Control selects Chattanooga to host the 2021 and 2022 BlueCross Bowl football championships.

The games will be played at Finley Stadium. Cookeville has hosted the event since 2009. Both Cookeville and Chattanooga submitted bids to host the three-day event. The games will be played at Finley Stadium.

A big change for member schools for the summer was passed, as modifications to the COVID-19 protocols were approved that will allow schools to participate in team camps and 7-on-7 in football, as long as they follow the TSSAA calendar and the COVID-19 protocols that are in place.

The Board also voted to change the postseason wrestling format beginning in 2022. The individual state tournament will now be a 16-person bracket for each classification (Division I Small, Division I Large, and Girls). An additional sectional round was added to the postseason for the individual tournaments. The Division II format will be determined at a later date.

The Legislative Council made a change to the Home School Rule by removing the requirement for families to notify the Director of Schools/Head of School of their intent to participate as a homeschool student by August 1. The deadline for families to notify the Principal of the school remains. The Council also added sectional wrestling to the percentage share of gross proceeds submitted to the state office for the postseason.

