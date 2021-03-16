Advertisement

Sweetwater Hospital Association asks community to self police when getting vaccinated

Sweetwater hospital seeing people try to get a vaccination shot who are not currently under phase 1c.
Staff says they've turned away people for not being eligible
Staff says they've turned away people for not being eligible
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Right now Tennessee is under phase 1c to get the COVID vaccine, but the Sweetwater Hospital Association says they’re seeing people try to get the shot when they don’t fall into the phase.

Hospital CEO Ian McFadden says over the weekend they had three thousand doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that needed to be administered. So they took to Facebook and invited those in phase 1c or higher to receive the shot. For them, supply has thankfully not been a major concern says McFadden.

Mellissa Harris oversees the mass vaccination sites held in Sweetwater. She says that they’ve turned people away that haven’t met the age requirements. “When you’re doing an event like this you have to do that on the honor system you have to depend on those individuals to come when they’re supposed to based on those phases that are published to the public,” said Harris.

The hospital is asking the community to adhere to the honor system and not try to get the vaccine when it’s not your turn, as tens of thousands remain on waitlists across Knox County.

As far as ways to prevent it, McFadden says they’re doing what they can by checking and verifying ID’s before each vaccination but ultimately, any deeper background checks aren’t possible with how many people are there and the timeliness they are trying to vaccinate people with.

Right now there has been no statewide guidance on a penalty for attempting or getting your COVID vaccine out of turn.

