TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Clinton 14-year-old
An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl of Clinton, Tenn.
14-year-old Chiana Cannida is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes. Chiana is 4′9″ and weighs 134 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. Chianna has a known medical condition.
If you have any information call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414.
