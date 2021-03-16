Advertisement

TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Clinton 14-year-old

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Chianna Cannida
Chianna Cannida(TBI)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl of Clinton, Tenn.

14-year-old Chiana Cannida is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes. Chiana is 4′9″ and weighs 134 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. Chianna has a known medical condition.

If you have any information call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414.

