TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing Clinton 14-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl of Clinton, Tenn.

14-year-old Chiana Cannida is described as a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes. Chiana is 4′9″ and weighs 134 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white PlayStation sweater with jogging pants. Chianna has a known medical condition.

If you have any information call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-457-2414.

