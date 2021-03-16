Advertisement

Tenn. Attorney General responds to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.
Purdue Pharma is proposing a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy.(Source: CNN)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Purdue Pharma announced it filed its bankruptcy plan before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Purdue Pharma, which helped revolutionize the prescription painkiller business with its drug OxyContin, proposed a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy that called for it to be transformed into a different kind of company funneling profits into the fight against the nation’s intractable opioid crisis.

The plan was filed late Monday night in U.S Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., after months of negotiations. The company aims to settle more than 2,9000 lawsuits.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III issued the following statement after Purdue Pharma’s announcement:

“While the Purdue Pharma plan filing represents a significant step toward providing crucial opioid abatement resources, Tennessee’s support is still contingent on remaining unresolved issues,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The States will continue negotiating with the Debtors to finalize terms that maximize the needed abatement funds for all States and their local communities.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Zechariah’s father said, during the presentation, that Deputy Coble and his determination have...
Florida boy’s non-profit honors a KCSO Deputy
File image
Red Cross releases storm, tornado safety as spring storm season begins
Deputy Gary Coble of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Gary Coble of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Big Ears Festival to return in 2022