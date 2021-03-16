Tenn. Attorney General responds to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Purdue Pharma announced it filed its bankruptcy plan before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Purdue Pharma, which helped revolutionize the prescription painkiller business with its drug OxyContin, proposed a $10 billion plan to emerge from bankruptcy that called for it to be transformed into a different kind of company funneling profits into the fight against the nation’s intractable opioid crisis.

The plan was filed late Monday night in U.S Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., after months of negotiations. The company aims to settle more than 2,9000 lawsuits.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III issued the following statement after Purdue Pharma’s announcement:

“While the Purdue Pharma plan filing represents a significant step toward providing crucial opioid abatement resources, Tennessee’s support is still contingent on remaining unresolved issues,” said Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III. “The States will continue negotiating with the Debtors to finalize terms that maximize the needed abatement funds for all States and their local communities.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.