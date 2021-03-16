Tenn. child care task force bill passed to support children impacted by COVID

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A statewide COVID-19 Child Wellbeing Task Force bill was passed Monday, March 15 that aims to support the holistic needs of children and youth who have been impacted by COVID-19.

The bill HB 0598 introduced by Representative Patsy Hazlewood creates a 15-member Tennessee child care task force to recommend a strategic action plan to guide the administration and the general assembly with regard to certain issues concerning child care.

The task force will include the following members:

(1) The commissioner of human services;

(2) The commissioner of labor and workforce development, or the commissioner’s designee;

(3) The commissioner of economic and community development, or the commissioner’s designee;(4) The commissioner of education, or the commissioner’s designee;

(5) The commissioner of health, or the commissioner’s designee;

(6) One state senator appointed by the speaker of the senate;

(7) One state representative appointed by the speaker of the house of representatives;

(8) Four representatives from organizations representing the business community that do not provide direct child care services, two of which to be appointed by each speaker; and

(9) Four experienced providers of high-quality child care services, two of which to be appointed by each speaker.

The members of the task force will not be compensated for their service but will be eligible for travel expense reimbursement. The full text of this bill specifies procedural requirements that will apply to the task force.

This bill specifically requires the task force to do the following:(1) Hold an organizational meeting no later than October 1, 2021, and meet at least monthly thereafter;

(2) Develop a strategic action plan for increasing the availability of high quality, affordable, and accessible child care in this state;

(3) Hire and oversee a strategic consulting firm to support the development of the strategic plan and the gathering of data and information needed for informed decision-making;

4) Identify resources across state government departments that could be streamlined, coordinated, and more effectively utilized to address child care challenges; and

(5) Submit an interim progress report of its findings and recommendations to the general assembly no later than July 1, 2022, and a final report of its findings and recommendations no later than December 31, 2022, at which time the task force will cease to exist.

The bill passed unanimously.

