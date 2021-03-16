Advertisement

The votes are in! Community chooses name for Zoo Knoxville baby giraffe

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The votes have been counted! Zoo Knoxville on Tuesday announced the name chosen for a new baby giraffe.

The name selection was left up to the community.

“The 3-month-old male has been officially christened ‘Jumbe Junior,’ in honor of his father, and will be called ‘J.J.’, said a release from the Zoo.

The name was chosen over:

  • Zawadi - which means “gift” in the Swahili language
  • Major - a tribute to the legendary Johnny Majors, head football coach at the University of Tennessee from 1977 to 1992
  • Sky - because that’s where giraffes dwell!
  • Jacob - the mascot and namesake of Knox Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ Read City USA #MillionHourExpedition, who is helping encourage the community to log a million hours of reading in 2021.

Community members who participated in the vote raised over $1,500 that will help support the zoo’s care for the giraffe herd.

“J.J. is the second offspring born at Zoo Knoxville for Frances and Jumbe. The two were paired on the recommendation of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan, which supports conservation in the wild and maintains a healthy, genetically diverse population for the long-term future,” said a release. “The population of wild giraffes has declined dramatically over the last few years, and now there are fewer than 100,000 giraffe left in Africa. They are threatened by habitat loss, competition with growing human populations and being hunted for bushmeat. With a recent 40% decrease in their populations, giraffe are now critically endangered, and this little giraffe is an important ambassador for his species.”

To learn more about Zoo Knoxville and the giraffes who live there visit the Zoo Knoxville website.

