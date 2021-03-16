Advertisement

Titans make a pair of surprising moves

Team releases Adoree Jackson and Dennis Kelly
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson for a topuchdown...
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gets past Tennessee Titans' Adoree' Jackson for a topuchdown catch before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans are releasing a pair of starters in cornerback Adoree Jackson and right tackle Dennis Kelly to clear salary cap space.

The Titans announced Tuesday they have informed both Jackson and Kelly they are being released.

Kelly signed a three-year, $21 million deal exactly a year ago, then started all 16 games at right tackle. Tennessee acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia in 2016, and Kelly played in 74 games over the past five seasons.

The Titans picked up the fifth-year option on Jackson, the 18th overall pick in 2017, last year as well. Jackson was due $10.24 million under that option. Jackson started 41 of 46 games for the Titans but a knee injury just before the start of the season limited him to three games in 2020.

Tennessee drafted an offensive tackle at No. 29 overall last April, but Isaiah Wilson wound up playing only four snaps before the Titans traded him to Miami this off season. The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a deal Monday.

The Titans also released starting cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Kenny Vaccaro last week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Coaching matchups
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain returns
First Alert: big downpours late Wednesday into Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain returns
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain returns
Knoxville Ice Bears Goaltender
Ice Bears goaltender sets SPHL record