Titans sign Bud Dupree to multi-year deal

It’s $16.5M a year for the former Kentucky Wildcat.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) avoids a block by Tennessee Titans...
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) avoids a block by Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)(Brett Carlsen | AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have tried to improve their anemic pass rush with their first two free agent deals, agreeing to terms with linebacker Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Denico Autry.

The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals cannot become official until the league’s business year starts on Wednesday.

Tennessee didn’t get a single sack out of their big free agent signees a year ago in Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

