Twitter bug behind ban on accounts using word ‘Memphis’
Twitter accounts that used the word ‘Memphis” couldn’t tweet, retweet, follow or like anything for 12 hours.
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A bizarre bug Sunday resulted in a number of Twitter accounts being banned for using the word, “Memphis.”
The accounts were told they violated Twitter’s rules. For 12 hours the accounts couldn’t tweet, retweet, follow or like anything.
Twitter said those accounts have been restored and the glitch has been fixed.
