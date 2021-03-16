Advertisement

Twitter bug behind ban on accounts using word ‘Memphis’

Twitter accounts that used the word ‘Memphis” couldn’t tweet, retweet, follow or like anything for 12 hours.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 15, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A bizarre bug Sunday resulted in a number of Twitter accounts being banned for using the word, “Memphis.”

The accounts were told they violated Twitter’s rules. For 12 hours the accounts couldn’t tweet, retweet, follow or like anything.

Twitter said those accounts have been restored and the glitch has been fixed.

