University of Tennessee identifies new COVID-19 cluster

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee identified a new COVID-19 cluster at an off-campus and on-campus gathering Tuesday.

According to university officials, the cluster involved five positive cases and 24 close contacts. The off-campus event happened on the 5000 block of Merchants Center Boulevard and subsequent on-campus gathering at an outdoor seating area near Stokely Management Center.

All individuals involved have worked with the university contact tracing and taken precautions, UT said.

UT reported there are currently 50 active COVID-19 cases and 242 in isolation/quarantine.

