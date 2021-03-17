11-year-old boy running to honor Tennessee officers who have died in the line of duty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 11-year-old Florida boy is heading to Bristol Motor Speedway to run laps on the famous track in honor of Tennessee first responders who died while serving. He flew into Knoxville, where employees at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office showed him lots of gratitude for his effort to remember some of their own.

Zechariah Cartledge runs his own nonprofit called Running 4 Heroes.

He presented a $5000 check to KCSO Deputy Gary Cobel. He’s traveled the country to raise money and hand out checks to first responders hurt or killed while on duty.

“I started learning more about our first responders and how they every day do the best they can for their community. That’s when I started forming this nonprofit and ever since then, I started my first mile and started running for first responders,” said Cartledge.

He’s run 849 miles for first responders in 24 other states. The 850th mile will be for first responders in Tennessee who lost their lives between 2018-2021. This includes KCSO warrants officer Toby Keiser who died in January from COVID-19. Zechariah presented his wife Jill Keiser with a flag with a blue stripe.

“The world would be a better place with more Zechariah’s. He’s 11 years old. I think even more adults could learn something from him,” said Jill Keiser.

His mission touched the hearts of countless KCSO employees and Sheriff Tom Spangler, who presented the young man with his set of wings.

“Wow, that’s incredible thank you very much,” said Zechariah.

Zechariah hopes to become a pilot. If he changes his mind to pursue a career in law enforcement, Spangler the young man’s heart is well suited for the job.

“We make sure that we don’t forget. And when you have somebody recognize that and to show just like what he did with the Keiser family here today. I’m sure that they are still grieving, but when you have somebody like that come and present something to them and say we’re still thinking about you, it means an awful lot,” said Spangler.

Zechariah says he plans to go to all of the states to honor first responders. He hopes to inspire other kids to start a nonprofit for something they are passionate about.

