Advertisement

7 dead, others hurt in Georgia massage parlor shootings

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Seven people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Police haven’t said whether the shootings are related.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths and said three other people have been transported to hospitals for treatment.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted Tuesday’s shooting.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance pictures on its Facebook page.

The gunfire temporarily shut down traffic near the business located along Highway 92, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An East Knoxville family held a vigil Sunday night for a teen lost to gun violence.
Two juveniles arrested in death of Stanley Freeman Jr.
Metro police have released body camera video after a woman -- accused of charging police -- was...
Video released of woman who charged police with ax, was shot by Nashville officer
Woman shot during Nashville shootout with officer
GRAPHIC: Video shows Nashville shootout that left woman dead, officer hurt
Track your stimulus payment
I-640 at Gap Road
Man charged with DUI in Knoxville crash that injured woman, 5-year-old

Latest News

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, east of Los Angeles.
2 people dead in Southern California fireworks explosion
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
Authorities: Two people killed after fireworks stash exploded in California
A girl rock climbing at High Point Climbing in Chattanooga
Outdoor Spring Break activities with an indoor twist
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the virus relief bill 'dramatically more money...
McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster