Camp Koinonia offers free programs to East Tennessee families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Camp Koinonia is an outdoor program dedicated for special needs children and even adults located in Crossville. Usually, the camp has in-person activities but this year they’ve had to adapt with virtual programs.

Now, they’re offering their services for free to 53 classrooms across Knox, Anderson, and Blount County. Executive Director Jacqui Pearl says they hope to give teachers a break from planning lessons by providing this resource for special education students, and also covering the cost for supplies.

Overall, more than 500 students will benefit from these programs, and it’ll include active lessons like planting a basil plant that ensure to teach students in the process of having fun.

Pearl says that virtual learning has been tough for all students, as she hopes this new free resource will make things easier.

As for what’s next for the camp, Pearl says they are planning a fun outdoor field day for all participating students while also spacing groups out throughout the day to social distance and limit gathering sizes.

The hope is for in-person activities to resume for Camp Koinonia in Fall 2021, according to Pearl.

