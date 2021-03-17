Advertisement

Crews respond to Knoxville mobile home fire

Rural Metro Fire responds to home on Tomkins Valley Way
Rural Metro Fire responds to home on Tomkins Valley Way
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene of a mobile home fire Tuesday evening.

According to Jeff Bagwell of RMF, the occupants and their pet had safely exited the home before crews arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. on Tomkins Valley Way.

Firefighters found a small fire in a back bedroom but were able to quickly extinguish it and ventilate the home.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

