Crews respond to Knoxville mobile home fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene of a mobile home fire Tuesday evening.

According to Jeff Bagwell of RMF, the occupants and their pet had safely exited the home before crews arrived at the scene just before 9 p.m. on Tomkins Valley Way.

Firefighters found a small fire in a back bedroom but were able to quickly extinguish it and ventilate the home.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

