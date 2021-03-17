Death and Diabetes: Appalachian region ranks higher than national average

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kentucky medical professionals are tackling a growing concern around type 2 Diabetes around the Appalachian region, which includes East Tennessee.

WVLT’s sister station, WYMT, reports the Appalachian mortality rate related to diabetes is reported to be 11 percent higher than the national average. Statistics Alike is pushing a SOAR Health Provider Diabetes Symposium which kicked off Monday, inviting health care providers, students and concerned patients into an online meeting space to discuss diabetes in the region.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, who spoke during the event, the pandemic brought highlighted some issues within health care barriers.

“The key is to equipping rural health care providers with the tools needed to deliver education, support and other self-care behavior change strategies to those most at risk,” Beshear said.

Health officials said it’s important for individuals to self-advocate. In other words, adopt a healthy diet and exercise routine.

“We’re blessed to have these mountains and trails and rivers and lakes. Now, we just got to use them,” SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall said.

East Tennessee has resources available for any child or adult recently diagnosed with diabetes.

JDRF, said to be the world’s largest nonprofit funder for type 1 diabetes, offers mentorship programs, research updates and diabetes kits for newly Type 1 diagnosed children and adults.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.