Knoxville Police locate missing 17-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a missing 17-year-old girl was found safe Monday.

17-year-old Aneesa Stapleton was originally reported missing after she was dropped off at her school on Chickamauga Ave. on the morning of March 10 and did not show up for work later that afternoon.

Police said Stapleton was located and is now safe.

“As always, we appreciate the help to spread the word,” KPD said.

