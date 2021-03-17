Knoxville Police locate missing 17-year-old girl
17-year-old Aneesa Stapleton was last seen on March 10.
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a missing 17-year-old girl was found safe Monday.
17-year-old Aneesa Stapleton was originally reported missing after she was dropped off at her school on Chickamauga Ave. on the morning of March 10 and did not show up for work later that afternoon.
Police said Stapleton was located and is now safe.
“As always, we appreciate the help to spread the word,” KPD said.
