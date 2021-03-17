New ‘Tornado Alley:’ Severe weather outbreak forecasted to hit Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CBS) - The south is now being identified as the new “Tornado Alley” as forecasters expect spring storms to spawn tornado outbreaks across Tennessee Wednesday.

According to a CBS report, more humid conditions in the south create more favorable conditions for tornadoes during the overnight hours.

“Nighttime tornadoes are more common in the Mid-South. That’s because, unlike the drier Plains states which rely on the warmth of daylight to provide energy for thunderstorms, the region adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico, due to extra humidity, can maintain a more energetic and unstable atmosphere much later into the night,” said a report by CBS’s Jeff Berardelli.

Officials have noted that nighttime severe weather can lead to more deaths and injuries as people are most likely sleeping and unprepared. The Putnam County tornadoes that left 18 people dead reportedly touched down around 2 a.m. on March 4, 2020.

In a message to WVLT Meteorologist Ben Cathey, Krissy Hurley with the National Weather Service said, “We have at least an EF-3, but we’re trying to determine whether it’s stronger.” Later officials confirmed it was an EF-4 with winds at least 175 miles per hour.

The report CBS said “Tornado Alley,” commonly identified in the past as being located in the plains, has shifted eastward, placing the state of Tennessee in the center of the most active region. In 2020, there were 25 total fatalities and 15 tornadoes ravaged the state in March alone.

Experts say severe high-energy storms usually lift to the northeast, but Wednesday’s event will be locked in place by an atmospheric block and continue to move eastward.

What concerns me the most here is that the bowling ball never lifts. It’s can’t because of blocking to it’s north. So dynamics spread over a much larger area with unstable air. https://t.co/cQeDHYjYpA — Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) March 16, 2021

Scientists are still conducting research on the cause for the shift in severe storm patterns, but they say climate change is a likely factor. Areas across the south also face a unique set of aggravating factors that make severe weather more dangerous. In the plains, large swaths of open fields allow residents to spot tornadoes from miles away, while Tennessee is home to rolling hills, mountains and trees that obstruct the view.

According to CBS, homes in the south are not constructed to withstand this type of severe weather with weaker frames compared to homes in areas that expect to be hit.

As storms approach, East Tennesseeans can be prepared by listening to NOAA radio during a tornado watch or warning. When a tornado is near, move to the lowest level of the building and stay away from exterior walls in a small room such as a closet, bathroom or interior hallway.

To learn more about severe weather safety, visit the Tornado Safety Rules page on the NOAA website.

