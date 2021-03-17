Rain and storms today, risk for severe storms starts tonight, FIRST ALERT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a round of rain and some general storms today, but the WVLT First Alert starts tonight and runs through Thursday morning as rounds of stronger storms move through. Colder air slides in to end the week, but we’ll get the sunshine back this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is foggy for much of the area, with clouds, and a stray shower. We’re still on the warm side, with a mild low around 52 degrees.

We have a batch of rain and isolated storms early to mid afternoon. We’re warming to around 68 degrees, with a 60% coverage of rain today and a Southwesterly wind of 5 to 10 mph.

Risk for heavy rain widespread, and a few stronger to severe storms. (WVLT)

This evening starts our WVLT First Alert with a batch of rain and storms moving in. We’ll hit our low of 57 degrees early, and warming continues to fuel storms. This makes for a risk of damaging wind and hail out of the middle of the night storms, and more risk for stronger to severe storms through the early morning hours, and again a tornado can’t be ruled out. Winds increase out of the South, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph, and then a severe storm can bring damaging wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out with the WVLT First Alert, and more storms developing. This winds down midday, then scattered rain and isolated storms are possible again in the afternoon. The high will be around 70 degrees, with a cold front sliding in with the scattered showers lingering Thursday night into early Friday.

Many collect 1+ inch of rain, with some storms dropping excessive rain and a flooding risk. (WVLT)

Friday’s high is only around 54 degrees! We’ll have a cloudy day, with a few light rain showers, and spotty mountain snow showers developing.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, as the weather calms down. The high will be around 60 degrees, with a potential for frost Saturday night and a low around 33 degrees.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

