Big drop for Friday with sunny skies ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Alert is complete but many saw more than three inches of fresh rain. On the back side of the same storm complex, frigid winds take over for the last full day of winter. That’s Friday!

Get set for a 20° temperature drop Friday; there will even be a few mountaintop snowflakes. Following that, it’s blue skies!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Gorgeous weather is on the way, but we’ve got gray skies leading up to that point. Into the early overnight of Friday, a few leftover showers and thunderstorms are still in the region. There’s been a hint of hail near Tazewell and some gusty winds, but the storms are mostly in the National Park and wrapping up by dusk.

The gusty winds tear down the temperatures overnight. Eventually the shift to coming out of the north. That really drops our temps for Friday and we have gray skies and misty stuff too. We’re only going from the lower 40s to near 50 all day!

LOOKING AHEAD

The sunshine returns this weekend, but it’s still chilly. We’ll be near freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings. While patchy frost is possible in sheltered spots Friday night, it’s more likely Saturday night with a clear, calm night. We’ll spend the sunny weekend with highs around 60 degrees.

Next week starts warming back up, and eases back into rain chances late week. Those chances pick up from previous forecasts, on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.