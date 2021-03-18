Advertisement

Johnson City siblings charged in mother’s death

Michael and Karen Murray
Michael and Karen Murray(TBI)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said two siblings have been charged in relation to their mother’s death.

Michael Murray and Karen Murray are accused of abusing and neglecting their mother to the point that she died.

TBI began an investigation after the mother, Sheila June Murray was hospitalized and later died. Authorities said the investigation led them to believe the Murray children were responsible for their mother’s death.

On March 18, the Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Michael Murray and Karen Murray with first-degree murder.

Both were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

