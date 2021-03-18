Advertisement

La. teen planned to ‘kidnap and murder gay men’ he met through dating app, indictment says

Chance Seneca, 19, is accused of attacking a teen in Lafayette as part of an alleged plan to...
Chance Seneca, 19, is accused of attacking a teen in Lafayette as part of an alleged plan to "kidnap and murder gay men."(Lafayette Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - A federal indictment details a dark scheme allegedly planned by a Louisiana teen to “kidnap and murder gay men whom he met online.”

Chance Seneca, 19, from Lafayette, Louisiana, is accused of kidnapping two gay men he met through a dating app called Grindr in June of 2020. Seneca attempted to kidnap one other person but failed during that same time period, according to the Department of Justice.

Seneca allegedly sent an 18-year-old to the hospital in critical condition after stabbing him in the neck during one of those alleged attacks.

That teen told other Louisiana media outlets he, “suffered from strangulation that popped nearly every blood vessel in his face, six stab wounds to the neck, blunt force trauma to his head and cuts so deep to his wrists that his hands were nearly sawed off.”

The indictment says Seneca planned to dismember that victim and use his body parts for other purposes. To conceal his actions, Seneca allegedly tried to delete his messages to the other teen.

On Thursday, March 18, federal prosecutors announced Seneca faces charges of a hate crime, kidnapping, fire arm and obstruction charges.

The maximum punishment Seneca can face for the hate crime, kidnapping, and firearm charges includes life imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wiley, 5-year-old Zebra
Zoo Knoxville announces death of its Zebra
Officers can be seen armed wearing bullet proof vests.
Suspect in police custody after firing shots in West Knoxville home during domestic dispute
Karen and Michael Murray
East Tenn. siblings charged with murder in mother’s death
Victim identified after deadly Knoxville shooting
When paramedics arrived, Bailey had been removed from the vehicle but he could not be revived.
Nevada officials ID trucker from Tennessee killed in crash

Latest News

Japan has been rattled by a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and...
Strong quake shakes Japan; tsunami advisory issued
Dallas police say one person is dead and five others are wounded following a shooting inside a...
Police: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
A make-shift memorial is seen Friday, March 19, 2021, in Acworth, Ga., in the aftermath of...
Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge
In this March 14, 2012, file photo, a player runs across the NCAA logo during practice in...
NCAA apologizes to women’s teams for weight room inequities