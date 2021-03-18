‘More than just a game,’ Kingston basketball team driven by love for community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -No high school basketball team still playing in the state tournament got there on their talent alone.

Some teams have it more than others and that’s not to say the Kingston Boy’s basketball team has any more or less than their upcoming opponent.

There is something that’s fueled Kingston’s basketball team to run to a state championship- it’s a connection and love for Kingston that coaches and players say has gotten them to this point in the season.

Colt Narramore, a 2001 Kingston graduate landed his dream job. Narramore has his alma mater back in the state basketball tournament for the first time since 1991.

“This crew in particular - the love for one another is the thing that sticks out to me. They just care about each other. We have some football guys, some baseball guys - we’ve got some basketball guys - but they love to play with each other,” said Narramore.

One of the basketball members is Junior guard Colby Raymer. “The Raymers have a rich tradition here in Kingston,” said Narramore.

When Colby takes the court in Murfreesboro on Thursday, he will become the third generation of Raymers to play in the state basketball tournament.

Colby’s dad Jamie helped get Kingston to the state tournament more than 30 years ago.

“I was 8 and I remember watching Jamie play back then and now Colby is a junior this year. 30 years later a father-son duo in the state tournament sounds pretty cool,” said Narramore.

When the bloodline runs that deep, it becomes more than just a game. Pride creeps in and sets fire to an internal flame and not just for Colby but every player who has a chance to represent their city on the big stage.

“That’s what you get here with these kids. This team is probably one of few that I can remember that just loves this town. They’ve got this feeling - they have this Kingston push in them and I think it came a little from me because I have it too but I’m so proud of how they represent our school and our town,” said Narramore.

The job of representing their town technically belongs to Mayor Tim Neal, who helped organize a fundraiser for the team’s travel expenses last weekend at Lakeside Golf Course.

“We really didn’t have any kind of idea how much money we would raise. When I came through finishing up playing golf and saw the parking lot and people are pulling through and trying to find a place to park, and then all the people outside, I knew this was going to be a good night. Then when Michelle and I went to count the money around 8 o’clock that night and we came up with a total, we just kind of looked at each other like ‘oh my gosh’. We were really surprised and really grateful. This community has gotten behind this basketball team.”

