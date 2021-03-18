UT Medical Center COVID-19 vaccine appointments full

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Registration for a COVID-19 vaccine at UT Medical Center opened up around 9 a.m. Monday. By Monday evening, the hospital announced all vaccine appointments were full.

“We hope to offer appointments next Thursday at 1 pm dependent on vaccine availability,” UTMC said in a Facebook post.

According to UT Medical Center, appointments were being made for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Vaccination appointments were limited to people who are 65 years of age and older and community members who are eligible under phases 1a1,1a2,1b or 1c. Please visit the TN.gov website to determine eligibility.

Visit the UT Medical Center website here to register for appointments in the future.

