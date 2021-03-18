Search continues for Knoxville man with lengthy criminal history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said they consider Desmond Lanier Hatchett dangerous as they continue the search for him.

Hatchett is wanted on multiple charges dating back to a February 2021 encounter.

Hatchett’s criminal history is lengthy. Dating back to 1999, Hatchett has been charged 109 times for criminal offenses.

Jed McKeehan is a Knoxville Lawyer, and has never represented Hatchett, but is familiar with his name.

McKeehan said depending on charges and what he has been found guilty of or pleaded guilty to, dictates how long the sentence may be.

”A simple assault is a class A misdemeanor. That means you are sentenced to a maximum of one day less than a year, 11 months, and 29 days in jail potentially, and that’s as bad as he’s gonna do if he’s been convicted of an assault. Now, if he’s accused of a rape and he’s found guilty that’s a much more serious offense and a greater time period, but without getting into every single charge it’s hard to say how he’s out,” said McKeehan.

Knoxville police ask if you know where Hatchett may be to call 911.

